(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is lifting most vaccination requirements for staff returning to the office.

Starting next week, employees outside of New York can be back in the office regardless of vaccination status, with no requirement to participate in regular testing or wear face coverings, according to a memo sent to staff. The bank eased Covid-era measures, citing new US Centers for Disease Control guidelines as well as improved treatments and wide availability of testing.

Goldman Sachs said that in New York City, employees with an approved medical or religious exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate can enter offices with no testing or face coverings. Those without an approved exemption and who don’t meet the mandate should continue to work remotely.

The Wall Street giant and Chief Executive Officer David Solomon have been aggressive in pushing a return to offices. He said early this year that the pandemic wouldn’t change the firm’s in-person culture.

The memo didn’t specify how many days a week employees are expected to attend. Earlier this year, Goldman executives had emphasized that their expectation is that staff meeting Covid-protocol requirements will work from the office. The firm has been out in front trying to corral its staff to resume full-time office work even as its workforce has been reluctant.

