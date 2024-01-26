(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees benefits from owning short-dated Chinese government bonds as Beijing will likely loosen policy further to support growth, while downplaying the prospect of an appreciating yuan in a struggling economy.

“We expect more policy easing from the PBOC both in rate cuts and reserve ratio cuts,” Kamakshya Trivedi, Goldman’s head of global foreign-exchange, rates and emerging markets strategy research, said in an interview. “Taking that into account, it speaks to the broader need for easier financial conditions so I think having some exposure to the fixed income side through the CGBs for example, is something that we still like.”

The Wall Street giant recommends going long one-year Chinese government debt on a hedged basis, targeting 1.90% for the yield. The sovereign note is currently yielding about 2.03%.

Goldman is less enthusiastic about China’s currency, seeing limited scope for the yuan to gain this year.

“We think that a very strong currency is probably not in China’s own economic interest at this point given the need to support the domestic growth outlook,” Trivedi said. “I expect that you won’t see policymaker encouragement for strong appreciation, and in fact there will be pushback if that appreciation happens very fast.”

Trivedi said Beijing may need to deliver a more coordinated policy response to truly lift investor mood about the country’s assets.

China’s yuan declined 0.1% to 7.1795 per dollar on Friday.

“There is a concern that the kind of urgency that the investors have about the need for policy support may not be shared by policy makers,” he said. “I think people are waking up slowly to that possibility.”

