(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management unit is rolling out a new exchange-traded fund aimed at European investors that will focus on Chinese sovereign debt.

The New York-based bank plans to list the Goldman Sachs Access China Government Bond UCITS product on Thursday in London and Frankfurt, according to a release from the company. The ETF, the firm’s second for Europe’s $900 billion market, will charge a fee of 35 basis points a year.

With the inclusion of China’s yuan-denominated government and policy bank bonds into the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index in April, demand for the securities is set to increase. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and FTSE Russell are also expected to include Chinese debt in their fixed-income gauges, fueling investor interest.

“Funds benchmarked to these indices will need to invest in Chinese bonds to avoid an increase in tracking error,’’ according to the release. The ETF can “provide additional liquidity and enhanced transparency relative to holding the underlying bonds.’’

Goldman’s product joins BlackRock Inc.’s iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF, which started trading in Europe earlier this year with a fee of 35 basis points, and has gathered $99 million in assets. Another regional product -- the Xtrackers II Harvest China Government Bond UCITS fund -- carries a 40 basis point fee and has collected $43 million in assets.

Goldman listed its first ETF for the European market in September, a multi-factor fund that is a carbon copy of its mega-successful U.S. product, GSLC. The firm will continue to expand its offerings in the region over the next six months, according to the statement.

Peter Thompson, head of Goldman’s European ETF business, said in September that the bank plans to introduce around 10 new products in both fixed income and equities by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

