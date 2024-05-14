(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is planning to launch several investment strategies that will allow the firm and its wealthy clients to deploy capital in the Gulf’s public markets.

Companies based in the Middle East currently comprise about 7% of the widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the bank’s research suggests that could grow to as much as to 10%, Marc Nachmann, Goldman’s global head of asset and wealth management, said during the Qatar Economic Forum. That should help draw more international investors to deploy their funds into the Gulf, he said.

“International investors are going to have to pay more attention to the region,” Nachmann said.

For years, asset management executives have traveled to the Middle East to raise billions from the region’s sovereign wealth funds. Nachmann’s comments show that dynamic is quickly changing as countries across the Gulf look to raise funds for their own domestic initiatives.

In the wide-ranging interview, Nachmann said the bank is expanding its private credit business after recently inking partnerships with players like Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. That tie-up will have both companies focused on direct lending across Asia.

He added that the risk-reward in direct lending is “unusually good” at the moment and that loan-to-value ratios in the space are attractive. He also said Goldman is comfortable with credit risk despite the higher interest rate environment.

The government of the State of Qatar is the underwriter of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.

(Updates with new comments from Nachmann in the third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.