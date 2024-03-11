(Bloomberg) -- Mats Dewitte, who helps run macro sales at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for most of Asia, has resigned after almost two decades with the US bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dewitte was responsible for driving the distribution of Goldman’s currency and interest-rate products for Asia outside of Japan and Australia before his departure, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Together with Ash Ang, the other co-head of macro sales for Hong Kong and Singapore, they ran a team of around 30 people, said the people.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman declined to comment. Dewitte didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Goldman has lost several Asia senior executives from the sales and trading division in the past year, including Jaewon Yu on the currencies trading desk, Conor Yuan, who focused on emerging markets credit flow trading, and Tomiyuki Oji, former head of index flow derivatives trading. Goldman has one of the biggest pools of veteran talent in Asia trading, which has made it a prime poaching ground for rivals.

Dewitte relocated to Hong Kong in 2007 from London and spent more than 12 years in macro sales in Hong Kong. He became a managing director in 2018.

