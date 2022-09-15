(Bloomberg) -- Companies and their investors are still eager to do mergers and acquisitions despite a recent slowdown in activity, according to one of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top dealmakers.

“We certainly have not seen widespread buyer’s remorse for any of the large transactions that have been announced in the last several years,” Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of global M&A at the New York-based investment bank, said. “In fact, we’ve seen institutional investors continuing to encourage their management teams and their boards to seek out strategic opportunities.”

While deal activity in 2022 is down 30% to 40%, current activity is still on pace with the five-year average, he said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg TV. Also, 2021 was a bumper year for transactions, making this year’s dip even more pronounced, he added.

“There’s certainly a lot of things in the market -- whether it’s interest rate increases, inflation, global instability - that have caused people just to slow down a bit,” he said.

Despite the current pause, all the drivers are in place for a resurgence, he said, with changes in technology spurring health-care, industrials and consumer companies in particular to turn to dealmaking.

Underscoring his point, two sizable deals were announced Thursday: Adobe Inc. agreed to buy software design startup Figma Inc. in a deal valued at about $20 billion while Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. and Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Oak Street agreed to pay about $14 billion for Store Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust.

Goldman’s pipeline is full, Feldgoise said.

“In fact, if we look at the new mandate checks that come into Goldman Sachs, those are running at levels very consistent with the beginning of this year, and certainly at various periods running consistent with what we saw in 2021.”

