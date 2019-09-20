(Bloomberg) -- The youngest workers on Wall Street believe their personal data is at risk, want to see government action against climate change and support legalizing medical use of marijuana.

Those are some of the findings released this week from surveys of summer interns at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

The Goldman Sachs survey is partially a recruitment tool, said Jake Siewert, a bank spokesman. “It’s been very instructive for us in thinking about how we connect with people as we are trying to recruit that generation,” Siewert said.

At Goldman Sachs, 83% of the interns support a carbon tax to combat climate change, and 80% believe their personal data isn’t secure. Medical use of cannabis is supported by 85% of interns. A majority of U.S. interns, or 59%, back legalizing recreational use, while the worldwide number is 48%.

Almost all interns at Morgan Stanley are concerned about privacy for personal data, according to the firm’s survey results. The survey helps gauge how Generation Z, which covers ages between 7 and 22, will behave as consumers and workers, Adam Jonas, the bank’s head of global auto & shared mobility research, said in an email.

Almost all have driver’s licenses, but only a third of Morgan Stanley interns expect to need to own a car by 2030. About two-thirds said they prefer brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping, and the majority had visited a mall in the prior month.

Goldman Sachs surveyed 1,800 interns in two weeks in July, by email. Morgan Stanley surveyed 220 interns during one week in June, via the web.

“Interns reflect a really rapid shift in the way people think about certain societal issues,” Siewert said.

