Goldman Names 465 New Managing Directors, Fewer Than Last Cycle

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named 465 members to its latest class of managing directors, the firm’s second-highest rank.

The managing directors hail from 36 Goldman offices and will take on the new titles Jan. 1, according to a statement Thursday.

The first group under Chief Executive Officer David Solomon is 44 employees smaller than the one named in 2017. Goldman names new managing directors every other year.

Solomon also announced a smaller class of partners last year shortly after he took the helm. That move was meant to highlight the “aspirational nature of the partnership,” Solomon wrote in a memo at the time.

Goldman said the 2019 class is the most diverse in its history, as 29% are women and 4.3% are black.

Amid some high-level departures, Goldman’s partnership ranks have declined this year, is in line with past cycles.

