Nov 14, 2019
Goldman Names 465 New Managing Directors, Fewer Than Last Cycle
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named 465 members to its latest class of managing directors, the firm’s second-highest rank.
- The managing directors hail from 36 Goldman offices and will take on the new titles Jan. 1, according to a statement Thursday.
- The first group under Chief Executive Officer David Solomon is 44 employees smaller than the one named in 2017. Goldman names new managing directors every other year.
- Solomon also announced a smaller class of partners last year shortly after he took the helm. That move was meant to highlight the “aspirational nature of the partnership,” Solomon wrote in a memo at the time.
- Goldman said the 2019 class is the most diverse in its history, as 29% are women and 4.3% are black.
- Amid some high-level departures, Goldman’s partnership ranks have declined this year, is in line with past cycles.
