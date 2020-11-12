Nov 12, 2020
Goldman Names 60 New Partners in Smallest Class Since 1998
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. elevated its smallest class of new partners in more than two decades.
The firm picked 60 employees in its biennial promotions that serve as a nod to the bank’s history as the last major private firm. That’s the fewest since 1998, a year before it went public, and almost half the number who were promoted a decade ago.
Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has said he’s trying to limit the partnership ranks to restore the exclusivity of the group. Prominent partner departures and some forced exits have also helped Solomon tighten the group. The number of women and Black executives scoring promotions this year was little changed because of the class’s smaller size, even as both cohorts saw their share of the group increase by a percentage point.
Partners, known as participating managing directors, typically receive a base salary of about $1 million and the opportunity to invest in private funds without fees. Goldman is also restoring a perk, making partners eligible to get a cut of profits from Goldman’s investment funds that are open to employees. Solomon had already tightened the reins in his first selection process as CEO in 2018, elevating just 69 partners when he was one month into his tenure.
Here’s the full list:
Zachary Ablon, Global Markets, New York
Anne-Victoire Auriault, Global Markets, New York
Jose Barreto, Investment Banking, London
John Brennan, Investment Banking, London
Richard Chambers, Global Markets, New York
Travis Chmelka, Global Markets, New York
William Connolly, Investment Banking, San Francisco
Yasmine Coupal, Investment Banking, San Francisco
Adam Crook, Global Markets, London
Simon Dangoor, Asset Management, London
Rajashree Datta, Risk, New York
Darren Dixon, Global Markets, New York
Lisa Donnelly, Operations, London
David Dubner, Investment Banking, New York
Jane Dunlevie, Investment Banking, San Francisco
Orla Dunne, Engineering, London
Ilya Gaysinskiy, Engineering, Jersey City
Wendy Gorman, Risk, New York
Jett Greenberg, Global Markets, New York
Phillip Han, Global Markets, New York
Michael Hui, Asset Management, Hong Kong
Rajiv Kamilla, Global Markets, New York
David Kamo, Investment Banking, New York
Nimesh Khiroya, Investment Banking, London
Jerry Lee, Investment Banking, New York
Christina Ma, Global Markets, Hong Kong
Hillel Moerman, Asset Management, New York
Aimee Mungovan, Investment Banking, New York
Kaushik Murali, Global Markets, New York
Sara Naison-Tarajano, Consumer & Wealth Management, New York
Mike Nickols, Investment Banking, New York
Ryan Nolan, Investment Banking, San Francisco
Bartosz Ostenda, Investment Banking, San Francisco
David Plutzer, Legal, New York
Nick Pomponi, Investment Banking, New York
Nicole Pullen Ross, Consumer & Wealth Management, New York
Muhammad Qubbaj, Global Markets, New York
Max Ramirez, Asset Management, London
Neema Raphael, Engineering, New York
Riccardo Riboldi, Global Markets, London
Osmin Rivera, Global Markets, New York
Brian Robinson, Global Markets, New York
Cosmo Roe, Investment Banking, New York
Jennifer Roth, Global Markets, New York
Jonathan Rousse, Global Markets, New York
Yassaman Salas, Investment Banking, New York
Gunjan Samtani, Engineering, Bengaluru
Michael Schlee, Compliance, New York
Leonard Seevers, Asset Management, New York
Ales Sladic, Global Markets, Hong Kong
Miruna Stratan, Investment Banking, New York
Michael Ungari, Asset Management, New York
Nicholas van den Arend, Investment Banking, London
Alex von Moll, Global Markets, London
Heather von Zuben, Asset Management, New York
Monali Vora, Asset Management, New York
Michael Voris, Investment Banking, New York
David Wade, Global Markets, London
Karl Wianecki, Asset Management, Jersey City
Mark Wilson, Global Markets, London
