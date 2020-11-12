(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. elevated its smallest class of new partners in more than two decades.

The firm picked 60 employees in its biennial promotions that serve as a nod to the bank’s history as the last major private firm. That’s the fewest since 1998, a year before it went public, and almost half the number who were promoted a decade ago.

Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has said he’s trying to limit the partnership ranks to restore the exclusivity of the group. Prominent partner departures and some forced exits have also helped Solomon tighten the group. The number of women and Black executives scoring promotions this year was little changed because of the class’s smaller size, even as both cohorts saw their share of the group increase by a percentage point.

Partners, known as participating managing directors, typically receive a base salary of about $1 million and the opportunity to invest in private funds without fees. Goldman is also restoring a perk, making partners eligible to get a cut of profits from Goldman’s investment funds that are open to employees. Solomon had already tightened the reins in his first selection process as CEO in 2018, elevating just 69 partners when he was one month into his tenure.

Here’s the full list:

Zachary Ablon, Global Markets, New York

Anne-Victoire Auriault, Global Markets, New York

Jose Barreto, Investment Banking, London

John Brennan, Investment Banking, London

Richard Chambers, Global Markets, New York

Travis Chmelka, Global Markets, New York

William Connolly, Investment Banking, San Francisco

Yasmine Coupal, Investment Banking, San Francisco

Adam Crook, Global Markets, London

Simon Dangoor, Asset Management, London

Rajashree Datta, Risk, New York

Darren Dixon, Global Markets, New York

Lisa Donnelly, Operations, London

David Dubner, Investment Banking, New York

Jane Dunlevie, Investment Banking, San Francisco

Orla Dunne, Engineering, London

Ilya Gaysinskiy, Engineering, Jersey City

Wendy Gorman, Risk, New York

Jett Greenberg, Global Markets, New York

Phillip Han, Global Markets, New York

Michael Hui, Asset Management, Hong Kong

Rajiv Kamilla, Global Markets, New York

David Kamo, Investment Banking, New York

Nimesh Khiroya, Investment Banking, London

Jerry Lee, Investment Banking, New York

Christina Ma, Global Markets, Hong Kong

Hillel Moerman, Asset Management, New York

Aimee Mungovan, Investment Banking, New York

Kaushik Murali, Global Markets, New York

Sara Naison-Tarajano, Consumer & Wealth Management, New York

Mike Nickols, Investment Banking, New York

Ryan Nolan, Investment Banking, San Francisco

Bartosz Ostenda, Investment Banking, San Francisco

David Plutzer, Legal, New York

Nick Pomponi, Investment Banking, New York

Nicole Pullen Ross, Consumer & Wealth Management, New York

Muhammad Qubbaj, Global Markets, New York

Max Ramirez, Asset Management, London

Neema Raphael, Engineering, New York

Riccardo Riboldi, Global Markets, London

Osmin Rivera, Global Markets, New York

Brian Robinson, Global Markets, New York

Cosmo Roe, Investment Banking, New York

Jennifer Roth, Global Markets, New York

Jonathan Rousse, Global Markets, New York

Yassaman Salas, Investment Banking, New York

Gunjan Samtani, Engineering, Bengaluru

Michael Schlee, Compliance, New York

Leonard Seevers, Asset Management, New York

Ales Sladic, Global Markets, Hong Kong

Miruna Stratan, Investment Banking, New York

Michael Ungari, Asset Management, New York

Nicholas van den Arend, Investment Banking, London

Alex von Moll, Global Markets, London

Heather von Zuben, Asset Management, New York

Monali Vora, Asset Management, New York

Michael Voris, Investment Banking, New York

David Wade, Global Markets, London

Karl Wianecki, Asset Management, Jersey City

Mark Wilson, Global Markets, London

