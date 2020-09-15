(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named Aasem Khalil head of investment banking for Latin America, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg.

Khalil will also become co-head of Latin America, serving alongside Ram Sundaram, the memo said.

Aasem has been head of the investment banking division for the southern region and serves as a diversity champion for the investment banking division in the Americas, the memo said. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1996 and was named managing director in 2008 and partner in 2016. Aasem will remain based in Dallas.He will replace Gonzalo Garcia, who was named co-head of the investment banking division for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, alongside Anthony Gutman.Goldman Sachs ranked third in Latin American investment banking by fees from M&A advising, equity and debt underwriting this year through Aug. 17, according to London-based research firm Dealogic. It was fifth in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based bank is second in Latin America international bond underwriting by volume so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

