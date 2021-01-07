(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named Sam Britton and Matt Gibson to be co-heads of global technology, media and telecom group, according to an internal company memo.

Britton, who joined the firm in 1997, was most recently co-head of mergers and acquisitions for the TMT group. He will join the investment banking division executive committee as part of his new role.

Gibson, who joined in 2001, was most recently co-head of investment banking services globally for client coverage. He was already a member of the IBD executive committee.

“Sam and Matt will work to refine and enhance TMT’s global strategy with a focus on increasing our leadership position, strengthening client relationships, identifying commercial opportunities for growth and innovation, and developing our global team,” Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, co-heads of investment banking, said in the memo.

A representative for Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo.

Group Changes

The bankers are replacing Nick Giovanni, who is joining grocery delivery company Instacart Inc. as chief financial officer.

Other recent moves in the group include the promotions of seven technology partners last year, including Jane Dunlevie, co-head of Global Internet Investment Banking and Will Connolly, head of tech equity capital markets.

Three global co-heads of software also became partners last year, Ryan Nolan in San Francisco, Nick Pomponi in New York and Nick van den Arend in London.

“It’s been been remarkable how much we’ve built the software team,” Britton said in an interview. “If you went back 10 years ago, we had three people doing software and today we have about 40.”

Britton and Gibson are expecting the tech group to keep busy with mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings, which both picked up dramatically in the second half of last year.

“From the traditional IPO to direct listings to SPACs and more, activity levels will continue to be very strong,” Gibson said in an interview.

