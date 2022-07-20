(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. appointed former Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg as a senior regional adviser for the Asia-Pacific region, two months after the conservative government he served in lost office and he was voted out of his electoral district.

Frydenberg, 51, who worked at Deutsche Bank AG prior to being elected to parliament in 2010, served as treasurer for almost four years and spearheaded Australia’s economic response to the global pandemic. Goldman announced Frydenberg’s appointment in a statement Thursday.

“His significant understanding of geopolitical and economic issues will bring considerable value to our clients across the region and beyond,” said Kevin Sneader, president of Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific Ex-Japan.

Frydenberg lost his Melbourne electoral district of Kooyong in national elections in May.

