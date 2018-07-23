Goldman Names Four to Top Committee as Solomon Era Kicks Off

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. almost doubled the number of women on its most senior governing body as incoming Chief Executive Officer David Solomon begins shaking up the bank’s management ranks.

The firm added banker Alison Mass and strategy chief Stephanie Cohen to its management committee, according to a memo to its staff Monday. Sheila Patel, who leads the international asset management business, and Chief Administrative Officer Laurence Stein were also added, bringing the committee to 33 members, including seven women.

Goldman Sachs said last week that Solomon will take over from Lloyd Blankfein, who will step down as CEO at the end of September.

