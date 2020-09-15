(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. promoted Kim Posnett to co-head of its global investment banking services unit, the first woman to lead that business at the bank.

Posnett, formerly co-chief operating officer of the bank’s global technology, media and telecom team, will hold the role with Matt Gibson, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg News. She will also join the bank’s investment banking executive committee, according to the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokesperson for the bank.

Posnett, 42, is the youngest person to ever hold the role. The move positions her as a potential future leader of the investment bank, setting her up to follow in the footsteps of bankers including John Waldron, John Weinberg and Bob Hurst, who all charted that trajectory.

Waldron was elevated to his current role of president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs in 2018. The investment banking services unit oversees the bank’s advisory role with clients across all industry groups, from financing to mergers and acquisitions.

Posnett’s promotion comes less than a year after she was appointed co-chief operating officer of the bank’s global TMT banking unit alongside Jung Min. She’s a member of the bank’s partnership committee and its client and business standards committee. She joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 and was named managing director in 2012 and partner in 2016.

“Kim and Matt will work together to drive our client coverage strategy, strengthen our network of trusted advisory relationships, and reinforce the importance of providing seamless coverage to clients,” Goldman Sachs investment banking co-heads Gregg Lemkau and Dan Dees said in the memo.

Posnett’s promotion comes as Goldman Sachs also named new co-heads of its investment banking division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Gonzalo García and Anthony Gutman will jointly lead that unit, the bank said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.