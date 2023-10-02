(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named Aaron Lamshed its new head of equity capital markets advisory for Australia and New Zealand, as its current leader steps aside to take a corporate role.

Regional investment banking bosses Nick Sims and Zac Fletcher informed staff of the change in a Tuesday morning memo obtained by Bloomberg News. The announcement came as staffing agency APM Human Services International Limited announced the appointment of the bank’s existing ECM chief Ian Taylor as Chief Strategy Officer beginning in 2024.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

Lamshed’s appointment is the latest change to the bank’s upper echelons in the region, coming after former Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg was named chairman less than two weeks ago. The ECM change also adds upheaval to a soft year for dealflow.

Lamshed joined Goldman Sachs in 2014 as executive director and was named managing director in 2021, according to the memo. In his new role, he will assume responsibility for the strategic direction and success of Goldman’s ECM franchise in Australia and New Zealand — while maintaining his existing responsibilities as head of syndicate — the firm’s memo said.

“During this time, Aaron has demonstrated exceptional market knowledge and execution expertise, having led numerous milestone ECM transactions across a broad range of sectors,” Sims and Fletcher wrote.

Taylor’s move to corporate leadership ends more than 20 years with Goldman Sachs, where he was a Managing Director. He had extensive involvement with APM since 2021, advising on its initial public offering and the acquisition of Equus in 2022, APM said in its announcement.

