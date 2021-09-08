(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired Kevin Sneader, who was voted out as head of McKinsey & Co. amid an uproar over its role in fueling the opioid crisis, to co-run the firm’s Asia-Pacific operations.

Sneader will oversee business in Asia, aside from Japan, as well as Australia, according to a person with knowledge of the decision, who asked not to be identified because the appointment hasn’t been announced. A Goldman spokesman declined to comment.

