(Bloomberg) -- A group of banks led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. offloaded the riskiest portion of debt from last year’s buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. after being stuck with it for months as investors became more cautious.

The $3.84 billion bond sale priced at a discount of 79 cents on the dollar for an all-in yield of 14.047%, according to people familiar with the matter. The bonds were initially being marketed at 78 cents on Monday.

The 6.5-year second-lien notes, which carry a coupon of 9%, come with the most risk because investors won’t be given first priority should the company ever go bankrupt.

Banks are expected to realize at least $672 million of losses on the second-lien sale, bringing total losses on the $15 billion debt package to around $1.27 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. Lenders managed to sell $8.55 billion of bonds and loans tied to the buyout by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management at rock-bottom prices last year before the deal closed. They have been chipping away at the debt pile since then.

Goldman, Elliott, Vista and Citrix didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Elliott and Carlyle Group are among the investors that have placed orders for this second-lien portion of Citrix debt before banks launched the bond sale on Monday. The high-yield primary market reopened last week after staying frozen since early March as investors assessed the impact of the turmoil engulfing the banking sector.

