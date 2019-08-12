(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics:

Goldman Sachs is raising concerns of a U.S. recession as the trade war with China intensifies. The U.S. and world economies are at their riskiest moment since the global financial crisis, says Larry Summers

Even with Germany mired in an industrial slump and possibly flirting with recession, don’t expect Chancellor Angela Merkel to loosen the purse strings just yet

There may be insights for the U.K. on leaving the EU without a deal from a long time ago on the other side of the world: New Zealand

Chinese policy makers are holding back from rolling out the big guns of monetary stimulus, keeping options in reserve as the trade standoff with the U.S. risks morphing into a global currency war. Meantime, the People’s Bank of China is “close” to issuing its own cryptocurrency

Even before the trade war, Xi Jinping’s plan to turn China into one of the world’s most advanced economies by 2050 was ambitious. Separately, the IMF said China should keep its exchange rate flexible

Hong Kong’s economy, already reeling from the trade war and China slowdown, is ill placed to absorb a blow from escalating protests, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Qian Wan. The recent weakness in the yuan is different from a 2015 rout and any further declines will be moderate, says Ye Xie and David Qu

New Zealand’s Treasury Department has identified a lower bound for the official cash rate as it studies the monetary policies that could be used to combat an economic downturn

