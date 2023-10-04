(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Michael Ungari has resigned for a role at Strategic Value Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Ungari, who joined the firm in 2007 and is based in New York, most recently focused on Goldman’s real estate investments in the Americas. Before real estate, he worked in Goldman’s special-situations group, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Representatives for New York-based Goldman and Greenwich, Connecticut-based Strategic Value Partners declined to comment.

Ungari was one of 60 executives named partner in 2020. He was involved in the firm’s joint venture with Lane Partners to recapitalize a life science-focused property in South San Francisco earlier this year. Other senior Goldman real estate investors Gaurav Seth and Takashi Murata exited for roles at Warburg Pincus, Bloomberg News has reported.

Strategic Value Partners, led by Victor Khosla, has more than $17 billion in assets under management, its website shows. The firm focuses on distressed debt, private equity and credit bets.

(Updates with Strategic Value Partners declining to comment in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.