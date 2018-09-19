(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is promoting Dan Dees to help run Wall Street’s top investment-banking franchise as leadership changes spread ahead of David Solomon’s reign as chief executive officer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Dees will head the bank’s most profitable unit along with Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann, the people said, asking not to be named because the decision hasn’t been announced. He’s replacing John Waldron, who was picked earlier this month to become the firm’s president and chief operating officer.

Leadership changes are rippling across the bank as Solomon builds his team before taking control of the firm next month. Dees currently leads the tech, media and telecom group along with New York-based Pete Lyon.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The leadership reshuffle carried out by the incoming CEO is thinning out the number of experienced trading executives in the firm’s highest ranks, a departure from Lloyd Blankfein’s 12-year tenure atop the firm.

Instead, Solomon has favored bankers, selecting Stephen Scherr to become the next chief financial officer. Current CFO Marty Chavez will return to the trading unit as its third co-chief, as the once-storied unit looks to regain its stature.

Dees, who joined the firm in 1992, has been a member of Goldman’s top decision-making group. He was even a part of a team that worked on the bank’s own initial public offering back in 1999. He was named partner in 2004 and has had stints across Asia before moving to San Francisco in 2014.

