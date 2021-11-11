(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group turned more bullish on Chinese stocks as softer regulations will ease pressure on the economy and improve low valuations.

Following a succession of regulatory shocks and an economic slowdown, Goldman expects a better year for Chinese equities. Onshore and offshore stocks will return 16% and 13% in the next 12 months, respectively, it said in a report. It also upgraded offshore stocks to overweight after lowering them to market-weight in July.

“We believe modest policy easing to soften domestic macro stresses and to ensure stability ahead of the 20th Party Congress will be the catalyst for a re-rating of Chinese stocks,” strategists including Kinger Lau wrote in a research note dated Thursday, referring to the twice-a-decade key event scheduled for the second half of 2022.

Goldman is the latest to upgrade battered Chinese equities, which have seen similar love from UBS Group and BlackRock Inc. over the last few weeks. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, is the worst-performing major equity index in the world this year as Beijing cracked down on private enterprise in pursuit of a “Common Prosperity” agenda.

Chinese regulators will pursue a a stability-driven agenda ahead of the congress, including providing more clarity on rules for the technology industry, Goldman analysts said.

Goldman also cited valuations for its bullish take, with Chinese stocks trading at discounts close to all-time highs compared to global peers. At the same time global mutual fund allocations are near a record low, the banks said.

