(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Allison Beller has resigned to join Prelude Growth Partners after nearly two decades at the Wall Street firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beller will join the New York-based growth equity firm as a partner after a period of gardening leave, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential information. She was most recently a managing director and focused on making consumer bets within Goldman’s private equity arm.

Representatives for Goldman and Prelude declined to comment.

Beller served on the boards of several companies within Goldman’s portfolio, including Visual Comfort & Co., Zaxby’s Franchising, Rhythm Energy, Hearthside Food Solutions, Michael Foods and Flynn Group, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Prelude, led by managing partners Neda Daneshzadeh and Alicia Sontag, invests in consumer brands. It has backed condiments maker Bachan’s, the skincare brand Summer Fridays and Banza, which makes products from chickpeas. Last year, the cosmetics company e.l.f Beauty Inc. agreed to buy Naturium, which was backed by Prelude, for $355 million in cash and stock.

