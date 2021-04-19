(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. promoted Kim Posnett to jointly lead its most important client services team, cementing her position as one of the top leaders within the investment bank.

Posnett, who became the first woman to lead the bank’s investment-banking services unit last year, joins Sam Morgan as co-head of the so-called ‘One Goldman Sachs’ initiative, according to a memo to staff. They both report to Goldman Sachs president John Waldron.

The promotion is her third in less than two years, following her elevation to co-chief operating officer of the lender’s global technology, media and telecom banking unit and last year’s move into the investment-banking services unit. She will continue her role in that team where a number of Goldman Sachs executives including Waldron worked before going onto lead the investment bank.

Posnett, 43, fills a role vacated earlier this year by Matt Gibson, who is now the bank’s co-head of global advisory team for technology, media and telecom. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a spokesperson for the bank.

The One Goldman initiative was aimed at breaking down the lender’s sometimes-disparate approach to clients through each of its different divisions and provide a more streamlined service, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in 2018.

“One topical example is that we’ve organized cross-divisional events for clients with business leaders around the firm who are thinking about and executing deals that relate to ESG in different ways and perspectives and bringing them together,” Posnett said in an interview on Sunday.

