(Bloomberg) -- Continued missed payments and policy uncertainty have prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its 2023 default forecast for Chinese high-yield property firms’ dollar bonds.

The investment bank’s projection has returned to 28%, a level the firm first released in December before cutting it to 19% in February in the wake of policy-easing measures and a nascent rebound in new-home sales. The year-to-date default figure has reached 15.6%, according to Goldman Sachs, with Central China Real Estate Ltd. among the most-recent delinquencies.

“With no clear visibility of meaningful additional policy easing, we expect defaults to continue to emerge,” analysts Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting wrote in a report dated July 1. “Unless policymakers can restore sentiment and provide additional financing support for developers, we believe the risks to our default rate forecast are firmly tilted higher.”

New-home sales showed fresh sign of struggle in June, slumping 28% from a year earlier among the 100 largest builders, according to preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp. While the government has been weighing a broad package of stimulus measures for sectors including real estate, investors so far have been left disappointed by a lack of aggressive steps.

