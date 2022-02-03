(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Margaret Anadu, the youngest Black female partner in the firm’s history, is set to leave the Wall Street giant, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The 40-year-old had an expansive role at the firm, including leading investing efforts in under-served communities and minority businesses. Anadu is officially head of sustainability and impact efforts at Goldman’s asset-management arm.

A Goldman representative didn’t have immediate comment.

Her exit leaves the New York-based firm with only three Black women among roughly 400 partners, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. After the 2020 presidential election, her name was even floated for a role in President Joe Biden’s administration, a person familiar with the matter had said at the time. Anadu was named partner in 2018.

Elevating and retaining diverse talent at the highest levels has been a challenge across Wall Street. At Goldman, a push to restrict the number of new executives rising to the rank of partner, coupled with an attractive job market for diverse executives, has made it harder for the bank to expand its ranks of female and Black partners.

Goldman announces its next partner class later this year.

In her current role, Anadu was responsible not only for helping Goldman’s investments tied to inclusive growth and climate transition, but also was a key source of advice for clients on those matters. She had previously worked in the equity-derivatives group in Goldman’s trading division. Anadu graduated from Harvard College in 2003.

