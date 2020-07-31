(Bloomberg) -- Mark Spitzer, head of equities derivatives sales for Asia-Pacific at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., died in a “tragic accident” in Hong Kong, according to an internal memo.

“We are deeply saddened by this sudden and terrible loss. Our immediate focus is supporting Mark’s family and close colleagues during this difficult time,” a Hong Kong-based spokesman for Goldman Sachs said in an emailed reply to Bloomberg.

The South China Morning Post earlier reported that an expatriate banker named Mark Spitzer had died in a fall while hiking with a group of people along the coast of Basalt Island, off Sai Kung district, and a male friend was injured in a rescue attempt. The police confirmed the death of a 38-year-old foreigner after a three-meter fall on Basalt Island, declining to identify the person.

Spitzer was promoted to managing director in 2019 after joining the firm in 2015 as a vice president. He was responsible for distributing equity flow and exotic products to global hedge funds and institutions and made a “significant impact” on the business, the memo said.

The police said that an initial investigation of the accident showed the death was not suspicious and a postmortem examination would be conducted.

