(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Australia and New Zealand chairman, Christian Johnston, is retiring after two decades at the US firm.

The veteran dealmaker said the decision was triggered by the realization he no longer had the energy to give it everything.

“I still love investment banking and I feel privileged to have been able to do it at the best investment bank in the world, but after giving it my all for almost 30 years it is time to move on,” Johnston, 50, said in an interview.

He added that he has made no future plans beyond attending Australia’s Ashes cricket Test against England at Lord’s in London later this year.

Johnston will take on an advisory director role, according to an internal memo signed by Kevin Sneader, head of Asia Pacific at Goldman Sachs, and Simon Rothery, the bank’s chief executive officer for Australia and New Zealand.

Johnston, who led corporate advisory work for 14 years, was named managing director in 2005 and made partner in 2011 when Goldman Sachs took full control of the Australia and New Zealand business. His clients included mining giant BHP Group Ltd., Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., beermaker Foster’s Group and Oil Search Ltd.

He also advised a consortium led by Australian infrastructure investor IFM Investors in their $23.6 billion takeover of Sydney Airport, one of the biggest deals in the country.

“During his 20 years of distinguished service, Christian has played an instrumental role in building our market-leading corporate advisory franchise in Australia and New Zealand,” Sneader and Rothery said in the memo.

