(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named Jason Brauth as global head of credit trading as Luca M Lombardi, one of the bank’s most senior traders in Europe, prepares to retire.

Lombardi, who runs credit and mortgage trading in EMEA and Asia Pacific, is leaving at the end of the year after more than two decades at Goldman Sachs, according to an internal memo.

Alongside Brauth’s promotion, Goldman also named Mahesh Saireddy as global head of mortgages and structured products, according to a separate memo on Wednesday.

“Jason and Mahesh will leverage their considerable product expertise as we continue to grow our leading global credit and mortgages and structured products franchises,” Goldman executives Ashok Varadhan, Dan Dees and Jim Esposito said. The pair “have played critical roles in expanding our credit and mortgages businesses, positioning the firm to intermediate risk on behalf of a growing number of investing institutions.”

Brauth, who joined in 2001, is currently head of the US flow credit business and the US special assets group. Saireddy joined in 2008 and is head of the US mortgage and structured products businesses. Lombardi, meanwhile, joined the bank in 2002 and became a partner 2012.

“Luca has made significant contributions to our franchise, been at the center of many important transactions for our clients and helped identify the structural trends shaping credit markets,” the executives said.

Lombardi didn’t immediately respond to a LinkedIn message and email seeking comment.

Numerous banks and hedge funds have been staffing up in credit trading as volatility increases and firms look to expand through automation.

