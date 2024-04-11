(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is tapping Carey Halio to replace Philip Berlinski as its next treasurer, putting the 25-year veteran of the bank in charge of the Wall Street giant’s yearslong push to diversify its funding sources.

Halio will move into the new seat from her current roles as investor-relations head and chief strategy officer, according to a memo to staff, which confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg.

The move lifts Halio into a more prominent position and gives her a seat on its management committee, where she previously had been tagged as an ex-officio member.

Goldman management has been on the defensive about the paucity of women in senior roles across the firm and a recent spate of departures has put a further spotlight on its desire to revamp its mostly male leadership ranks. Unlike many of peers, Goldman has never had a woman in any of its most significant C-suite roles in the company’s history, a failing that Chief Executive Officer David Solomon had pledged to address when he took charge of the firm in 2018.

Halio’s promotion was disclosed in a memo that was signed only by Solomon, a move seen by some as a measure of his desire to take more direct charge of making changes. He acknowledged last month that the firm had fallen behind in advancing women into top positions.

Diversifying Funding

Berlinski is leaving the bank after more than two decades for Millennium Management. He will become co-chief operating officer at the firm, according to the Financial Times, which reported the hire earlier.

As treasurer, Berlinski had been in charge of Goldman’s efforts to diversify its funding sources, including by increasing its reliance on deposits rather than other, costlier forms of debt.

Halio started at Goldman Sachs in 1999 as a summer associate in credit risk in New York, and rejoined the firm in 2000 in the same group. She was named managing director in 2009 and partner in 2016.

Her planned move out of the investor relations role comes just days before Goldman Sachs reports its first-quarter earnings. The bank is set to unveil earnings Monday, hoping to convince the market that it can belt out successive quarters of improving results after a market downturn and strategy revisions weighed on its earnings last year.

Beth Hammack and Stephanie Cohen were two of the more senior women partners to leave the firm this year. Hammack had previously been the firm’s treasurer before she moved into the investment-banking group and Cohen, a one-time chief strategy officer, exited the firm as Goldman dismantled much of the consumer-banking business she had been leading.

