(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Risk Officer Robin Vince is leaving the firm, according to a person briefed on the matter, adding to a string of senior exits as Chief Executive Officer David Solomon reshapes his top team.

Brian Lee, who has been the bank’s controller and chief accounting officer since 2017, will replace Vince, according to a memo to staff.

Almost a year after Solomon took over, he’s still moving executives around -- and out. He’s placed several investment bankers into key roles in other divisions, including the trading business.

Trading co-head Marty Chavez and human resources chief Dane Holmes are among other recent exits from the company’s management committee. While some level of turnover was expected after Lloyd Blankfein’s 12-year run, some outsiders and even insiders have expressed surprise at the number of departures under Solomon.

The firm is making some moves as it prepares for an inaugural investor day, set to be held early next year.

Vince, who has worked at Goldman for more than 20 years, was named chief risk officer in early 2018 and served on the management committee.

The Wall Street Journal reported Vince’s exit earlier Monday.

