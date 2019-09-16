18h ago
Goldman's Chief Risk Officer Is Latest Senior Exec to Leave Firm
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Risk Officer Robin Vince is leaving the firm, according to a person briefed on the matter, adding to a string of senior exits as Chief Executive Officer David Solomon reshapes his top team.
- Brian Lee, who has been the bank’s controller and chief accounting officer since 2017, will replace Vince, according to a memo to staff.
- Almost a year after Solomon took over, he’s still moving executives around -- and out. He’s placed several investment bankers into key roles in other divisions, including the trading business.
- Trading co-head Marty Chavez and human resources chief Dane Holmes are among other recent exits from the company’s management committee. While some level of turnover was expected after Lloyd Blankfein’s 12-year run, some outsiders and even insiders have expressed surprise at the number of departures under Solomon.
- The firm is making some moves as it prepares for an inaugural investor day, set to be held early next year.
- Vince, who has worked at Goldman for more than 20 years, was named chief risk officer in early 2018 and served on the management committee.
- The Wall Street Journal reported Vince’s exit earlier Monday.
