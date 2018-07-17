(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported slightly higher risk-taking in its commodities business as it signaled further recovery for the unit that last year suffered its worst performance since the bank’s IPO in 1999.

Goldman highlighted "significant increases" in trading revenues from businesses including commodities in its second quarter results. That helped lift net revenues in its fixed income, currencies and commodities unit by 45 percent from a year earlier. It would have been hard not to see a significant improvement in commodities: the bank’s second quarter 2017 was the worst in its history as a public company.

The bank’s average daily value at risk, or VaR, in commodities -- a measure of how much it could lose on a normal trading day -- rose to $13 million in the second quarter. That’s up from $9 million in the first quarter, and the first quarterly increase in more than a year.

Still, it remains muted by the historical standards of Goldman’s commodities unit, which reported VaR of as much as $51 million in 2008, and even in recent years reported average VaR of around $15 million to $25 million.

Goldman made more money in commodities in the first few months of this year than in all of 2017, Bloomberg reported in May.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jack Farchy in London at jfarchy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Will Kennedy at wkennedy3@bloomberg.net, Lynn Thomasson, Stuart Wallace

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.