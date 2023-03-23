(Bloomberg) -- Justin Schmidt, the former head of digital asset markets at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has become president and chief operating officer of Ondo Finance Inc., a decentralized investment platform founded by a pair of other Goldman associates.

Schmidt spent two years at Goldman, leading its efforts in digital assets, before moving on to crypto technology provider Talos, which he left almost a year ago.

The move comes as Ondo, founded by Nathan Allman and Pinku Surana, has been making a deeper push into the so-called “tokenization” of real world assets such as bonds and US Treasuries — a trend that’s also won over the likes of asset management giants KKR & Co. Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc.

“I’m excited to reunite with Nate and join the world-class Ondo team full time after supporting them from the beginning as an investor and adviser,” Schmidt said in a message to Bloomberg News. “I will focus on growth, strategy, and execution as we continue to bring innovative institutional-grade financial products and services on-chain.”

Surana is no long with Ondo, Allman told Bloomberg News. The project’s investors include Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures and Tiger Global Management LLC.

