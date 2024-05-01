(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is hiring Alexander Mayer, head of Germany and Austria investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Mayer is set to join JPMorgan in a senior capacity in the bank’s Germany, Austria and Switzerland business, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Mayer, known for his work on deals involving large German industrial companies, is leaving Goldman after nearly 25 years, according to a internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. The banker joined the firm in 2000 as an analyst, before becoming a managing director in 2009 and making partner in 2016.

Representatives for Goldman and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Goldman was the No. 3 adviser on German mergers and acquisitions over the past decade with credit on $492 billion of transactions, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The bank has advised conglomerate Siemens AG on a number of major deals in recent years, including the 2020 spinoff of its energy business.

This year, Goldman was among advisers to German renewable-energy producer Encavis AG on its €2.8 billion ($3 billion) takeover by KKR & Co., according to the Bloomberg-compiled data. It also worked with Viessmann Group on the €12 billion sale of its climate solutions business to Carrier Global Corp. agreed in 2023.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.