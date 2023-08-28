(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s sale of consumer lending unit GreenSky is entering the final stretch with groups featuring Apollo Global Management Inc., Pagaya Technologies Ltd. and Sixth Street working on what’s poised to be their best and final offers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank has asked suitors to submit a third round of offers in early September, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

Apollo has been partnering with Blackstone Inc. on a proposal, some of the people said. Sixth Street is working with a number of parties on a deal, another person said. Pagaya’s collaborators include General Atlantic, some of the people said.

Spokespeople for Goldman, Apollo, Blackstone and Sixth Street declined to comment. Representatives for Pagaya and General Atlantic didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. No final decisions have been made, and bidders could opt against proceeding with offers.

Goldman can take a number of approaches to the transaction, one of the people said. One option is to sell GreenSky and loans originated by the platform to a single buyer. Another is to sell GreenSky and the loans to different parties. In a third scenario, New York-based Goldman could sell GreenSky and retain the loans.

The auction is part of Goldman’s broader pullback from consumer lending after the Wall Street giant’s attempts to woo consumers proved costlier than expected. Goldman previously agreed to sell personal loans tied to its Marcus consumer unit to Varde Partners and Rithm Capital Corp.

Goldman reached a deal to buy GreenSky for about $2.24 billion in 2021, a price that decreased before the transaction was completed. Last month, as it prepared to sell the unit, the firm said it booked a $504 million writedown on goodwill in the second quarter.

--With assistance from Matthew Monks, Michelle F. Davis and Gillian Tan.

