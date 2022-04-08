(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates “significantly” higher than it currently expects to cool an overheated U.S. economy, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said on Friday.

“If the economy does not slow and if we, in particular, don’t get a pretty substantial slowdown in employment growth, then you’d be looking at something that could go significantly higher, to the 4%-plus range,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

That is not Goldman’s expectation, he noted, while cautioning that it will require “fancy footwork” from the Fed to achieve a soft landing amid the hottest inflation in 40 years and the strongest labor market since the 1950s.

“Our baseline is that by the middle of 2023 we’ll be at a little over 3% but there are obviously risks around that,” he said in the interview with Lisa Abramowicz, Tom Keene and Jonathan Ferro.

The Fed raised rates by a quarter point last month to a target range of 0.25% to 0.5% and signaled it expected to lift rates to 1.9% by the end of 2022 and 2.8% by the end of 2023. Officials since then have said they are open to moving faster if needed to quell inflation, including by hiking a half point at their upcoming May 3-4 meeting.

