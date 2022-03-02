(Bloomberg) -- Heather von Zuben, one of a small cohort of prominent Latina executives on Wall Street, is exiting Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Von Zuben is leaving just a year after being elevated to the bank’s top rank of partner, according to people with knowledge of the matter. She was most recently global head of wealth-management alternatives and previously held other capital-raising roles tied to Goldman’s own direct-investing programs, and has worked with external managers.

Goldman recently shuffled the structure of its asset-management unit and poured more resources into the business to showcase its strength to investors.

Von Zuben started her career at Davis Polk after graduating from Columbia Law School, then jumped to Goldman Sachs in 2007. She is routinely featured on Wall Street’s most powerful Latina lists as the industry struggles to inject diversity into its highest ranks. Black and Hispanic executives at top levels of U.S. banks significantly lag the makeup of the broader population.

Von Zuben has spoken in the past about her parents and extended family from Cuba reinventing themselves in the U.S.

A representative for Goldman declined to comment.

