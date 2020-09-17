(Bloomberg) --

In the ETF Terrordome, nothing comes easy for issuers -- even if your name is Goldman Sachs. The asset management arm of the storied Wall Street firm launched its first ETF five years ago. Investors have put about $20 billion into the funds to date, a decent start for a relative newcomer. Half those assets are in $GSLC, which was a true game-changer in the smart-beta category and may represent the future of active investing.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel -- along with Katherine Greifeld of Bloomberg News -- interview Cole Feinberg, an ETF specialist with Goldman, about how the firm views the industry, where the team sees white space, what's behind GSLC's success, and how a project like $JUST comes together with Paul Tudor Jones.

