(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is picking off another executive from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s digital bank amid a slew of senior defections from the Marcus unit.

Sherry Ann Mohan, chief financial officer at the investment bank’s consumer business, is jumping to JPMorgan as the CFO of business banking, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. She follows Sonali Divilek, another top Marcus executive who signed on with JPMorgan last month.

Goldman’s fast-growing consumer bank has been dealing with a raft of executive departures this year. Business head Omer Ismail took a deputy with him to help run a Walmart-backed Fintech venture. While Marcus has been a key focus of growth under Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, the firm’s management has also kept a lid on executives from that division being promoted to its top rank of partner.

Divilek and Mohan, two of the highest-ranking women in the division, were both managing directors. Since Ismail’s departure in March, the Goldman CEO turned to the former head of the business Harit Talwar to help lead Marcus again.

CNBC reported Mohan’s move earlier Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.