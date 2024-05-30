(Bloomberg) -- The powerful rally in stocks this year is likely to fizzle out as a rise in bond yields coincides with higher valuations, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Peter Oppenheimer.

“Bond yields are going up, and that’s restricting the upside from here,” Oppenheimer said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that US earnings growth excluding the technology behemoths was also moderate. “We think equities are going to be pretty much sideways for the next few months.”

The strategist — who has said this year that equity markets outside the US are more appealing — said that the correlation between stocks and Treasuries was likely to rise, as yields are now at a level that “is likely going to weigh on all asset classes.”

The S&P 500 is tracking its first weekly decline since mid-April as the 10-year Treasury yield rises amid lackluster bond auctions as well as uncertainty around the timing of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

In response to a question about whether the rise in yields was punitive for stocks, Oppenheimer said: “That’s absolutely right.”

“The impact on stocks is a function of the level and the speed” of the increase in yields, he said. “The faster any rise in yields, the bigger the impact on equities. And given the valuation of equities, it’s going to be a speed bump.”

Oppenheimer reiterated that investors should seek to diversify their geographical as well as sectoral exposure. He recommended a barbell approach that covers quality defensive growth such as Big Tech and “deep value,” such as US utilities and European banks.

“Diversification is the opportunity that investors have in a flatter market environment,” he said.

