(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has named William Smiley, co-head of equity capital markets in Asia outside of Japan, to a new role in the global markets division heading ECM public distribution for Asia-Pacific, the bank said in a memo.

Smiley, who joined the bank in 2010, will be responsible for the growing the firm’s liquidity offerings to its clients and distribution of blocks and equity capital markets transactions. He has been co-head of ECM in the region since 2020.

Edward Byun will succeed Smiley and co-head the primary equity issuance business alongside James Wang, the memo said. Byun is currently responsible for equity financing for technology, media and telecom companies across the region.

