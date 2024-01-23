(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities need consistency in policy making to restore investor and business confidence and help the economy and markets, said Kevin Sneader, president of Asia-Pacific ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The key issues facing the world’s second-biggest economy are sentiment, confidence and consistency, Sneader said in an interview on Bloomberg Television at the firm’s macro-economy conference in Hong Kong.

Sneader’s comments came as Bloomberg News reported that Chinese authorities are considering a 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion) package of measures to stabilize the slumping stock market.

“The question when you look at this package or any other set of actions, is how does it address that?” he said. “Does it change the sentiment? Does it give people reasons to believe in the future of the economy in a positive way?” he said. “Part of the challenge is whether the words will be met with action.”

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index hit a five-year low on Monday, as a confluence of factors have contributed to a seemingly endless selloff in Chinese shares, ranging from a deepening housing slump to stubborn deflationary pressures.

While Goldman will inevitably review its footprint globally, Sneader said he feels good about its China presence, citing opportunities in renewables, new energy vehicles and other areas of the new economy that China is well-positioned to capture.

“We are going to take each quarter as it comes but also it’s a commitment that guides how we think about resources we deploy,” Sneader said in response to question whether it needs to pare risk in China. With the exception of its capital markets business, the firm’s wealth management, equities and trading division remain strong, he said.

Across Asia, the firm is seeing “quite a lot of momentum” in India, where changes in governance is boosting investors confidence. Goldman’s clients are also focused on Japan, while interest in Korea and other parts of Asia is also increasing, he said.

