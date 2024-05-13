(Bloomberg) -- David Solomon said he’s encouraged by French leaders’ efforts to make the country more friendly to business as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has tripled its Paris headcount in recent years.

Paris has become a “very, very important hub” for the firm after the UK’s exit from the European Union, but remains a “complex” location to place employees, Goldman’s chief executive officer said in a Bloomberg Television interview from Versailles. The bank has about 350 to 400 workers in Paris, triple what it was about five years ago, Solomon said.

Top executives at Wall Street’s biggest banks have called on French authorities to consider relaxing some of the country’s strict labor laws to cement Paris as a finance hub in post-Brexit Europe.

Solomon and other business leaders are attending Emmanuel Macron’s annual “Choose France” summit, a key part of the president’s push to re-industrialize the country and attract more foreign investment after a long period of economic decline.

Solomon said many employees like living in Paris, and the competitive environment has given workers more control over their location.

