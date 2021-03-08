(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Stephanie Cohen said firms like Walmart Inc. that are planning to offer financial services represent an opportunity for the Wall Street giant which can work with some of the newcomers.

“We’re hoping that there are going to be many, many companies that figure out how to better service their customers,” Cohen, co-head of consumer banking and wealth management, said Monday on Bloomberg Television. Goldman can “partner with them.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.