(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists are making a contrarian case for a steep slowdown in Turkish inflation, setting the Wall Street firm apart not just from global peers but also the country’s own central bank.

The argument hinges on the idea that money growth — and not interest rates or the economy’s output gap — is “the most useful indicator” for projecting inflation in periods of fast price increases. With that in mind, Goldman now sees Turkish inflation ending this year “slightly below” 30%, the lowest of the forecasts compiled by Bloomberg and 6 percentage points less than predicted by the monetary authority.

“Given the speed with which the Turkish central bank has curtailed the growth of monetary aggregates, we think inflation will fall significantly faster than consensus expects,” Goldman economists Basak Edizgil and Clemens Grafe said in a report this week.

At stake for investors is the ability to gauge the pulse of an economy that’s seen the central bank quintuple its rates following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection in May. The trajectory of inflation matters because it could determine the timing of when to wade back into a local debt market that’s been all but abandoned by foreigners in recent years after Turkey opted for growth-at-all-costs policies and lost control of consumer prices.

For Goldman, whose outlier call on Turkish rates misfired badly last year, the biggest risk is that policymakers don’t maintain their current stance and allow money growth to pick up again. Looser fiscal policy could also be an obstacle but “only marginally so as long as it is funded externally,” the economists said.

The central bank anticipates inflation will peak around May at as high as 75% and then end the year at 36% after finishing 2023 near 65%.

Policymakers previously warned that domestic demand, along with “stickiness in services inflation,” were among the main factors behind broader price pressures.

Another sharp increase in the minimum wage and the possibility of generous budget spending ahead of municipal elections in March have left other global lenders like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. predicting inflation above 40% at the end of this year. It’s a view echoed this week by HSBC Holdings Plc, which sees a slower pace of disinflation than estimated by the central bank.

The central bank is set to hike rates by another 250 basis points in January to 45% and could start cutting them from mid-year “without placing undue pressure on the lira,” Goldman said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Despite the central bank’s tight stance, we expect inflation to surge to 73% in May before receding to 42% by year-end — that’s still more than eight times the 5% target rate. Outsized pre-election spending ahead of local elections in March risks adding to Turkey’s inflation problem and could warrant a higher policy rate once the vote is out of the way.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Although the central bank initially took a gradual approach to raising borrowing costs, Goldman’s economists argue that declines in the growth of money aggregates indicate “the tightening of policy was significantly more front-loaded than the rate path suggests.”

Growth in the lira part of broad M2 money supply, which includes cash in circulation and deposits in savings and money market accounts, has slowed sharply since September, along with a deceleration in local-currency lending. Time deposits in lira are the only component of M2 that’s continued grow since the summer, which Goldman says is non-inflationary because it reflects the appeal of higher rates for savers.

“Given the size and speed of adjustment in the money supply, and assuming monetary taps will remain turned off, we see no reason why the decline in inflation momentum should not be sustained,” the economists said.

