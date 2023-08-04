(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst John Castic died of drowning and there were no signs of foul play, his father said, citing conversations with the New York City coroner’s office and police detectives.

An autopsy report isn’t yet available, according to a spokeswoman for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, and a final cause of death has yet to be determined. Castic’s father, Jeffery Castic, said the office told him a toxicology report would take two weeks. Alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the death, he said in a phone interview Friday.

“We’re not focusing so much on his passing — we’re focusing on his life,” Castic said. “He was an intelligent man, very charismatic, well-liked by pretty much everyone.”

John Castic, 27, was found Tuesday morning floating face down in Brooklyn’s Newtown Creek, a tributary of the East River. He was last seen Saturday around 3 a.m. at nearby Brooklyn Mirage, where he attended a Zeds Dead concert at the popular East Williamsburg nightclub. Castic’s phone, wallet and keys were found on his body, his father said.

Castic, who lived on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, joined Goldman Sachs in August 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was a member of the firm’s controllers team working closely with the asset- and wealth-management business, Goldman said in a statement Tuesday.

“I remember him calling me when he got the Goldman job, and he was really excited,” said Eamon Stenson, 30, who met Castic more than two years ago when they played on the same kickball team. Working at Goldman was a big achievement for Castic, Stenson said in a phone interview. “He loved wearing suits to work.”

Castic grew up in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, outside Chicago, and received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Chicago’s DePaul University in 2020. He joined Goldman after stints at Haver Analytics and Alvarez & Marsal, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Fox News first reported the cause of death earlier Friday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.