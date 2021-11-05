(Bloomberg) -- Russian real-estate platform Cian.ru and shareholders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Elbrus Capital raised $291 million in a New York initial public offering, at the top end of its price range.

The group set its offer price for 18.2 million American depositary shares at $16 apiece, the company said in a statement Friday. The deal values the group at about $1.1 billion, with the stock to start trading later today.

Cian decided to go public after a possible sale to classified advertising platform Avito fell through. Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog rejected the deal on the grounds that it could create a dominant player in the market for real-estate aggregators.

Read More: Russia’s IPO Scene Hasn’t Been This Busy in a Decade: ECM Watch

Russian companies this year have raised the most money via IPOs since 2011, as retail and tech companies take advantage of a rallying stock market and pent-up supply. Two technology-focused sold shares last month, while the country’s top alcohol seller Mercury Retail has filed to go public.

Not all Russian listings have made it to the finish line, however. Carsharing service Delimobil this week postponed a plan to sell shares in the U.S.

Cian sold about 4 million ADSs along with the 14.2 million offloaded by shareholders, representing a 26% stake in total. The underwriters have the option to offer an additional 2.7 million ADSs.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint lead bookrunning managers for the IPO. Bank of America Corp., Renaissance Capital, VTB Capital, Alfa Capital Markets, Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Tinkoff Bank also helped organize the sale.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.