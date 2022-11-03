(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bumped up its estimate for potential legal costs by the most in more than a year.

The Wall Street giant’s Sept. 30 estimate for “reasonably possible” legal losses in excess of what’s already set aside rose $300 million from three months earlier, to $2.3 billion, according to a filing Thursday.

The estimate is separate from legal costs already incurred, including the $200 million penalty the firm had to cough up earlier this year to settle a probe into WhatsApp messages. In that case, US regulators reached settlements with a dozen banks in a sprawling probe into how global financial firms failed to properly monitor employees’ communications on unauthorized messaging apps. Industrywide penalties in that case totaled more than $2 billion.

Goldman doesn’t identify the cases responsible for the revised assessment. Frequent regulatory and legal fines have been a constant threat for shareholders in big bank stocks over the last decade. In Goldman’s latest quarterly filing, more than 10 pages are devoted to listing all the ongoing legal proceedings -- ranging from a giant class-action lawsuit over gender pay discrimination to allegations of violation of antitrust laws in commodities trading.

The biggest hit to the firm’s deep pockets in recent years came from its role in the looting of a key Malaysian fund that ended up costing the bank more than $5 billion in penalties and other payouts. Those settlements were announced in 2020.

