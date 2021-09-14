(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr is retiring from the firm and will be replaced by Denis Coleman.

Scherr, who rose to the rank of CFO with the leadership change that brought in David Solomon as the head of the firm, will be exiting his seat after just over three years in the role.

Coleman, co-head of the global financing group, will become CFO from Jan. 1 and serve as deputy chief financial officer immediately to help with the transition, according to a statement Tuesday from the bank. Scherr will remain CFO until the end of the year and retire from the bank at the end of January.

“Denis has consistently proven himself through his strong judgment and operational capability across roles of increasing responsibility and we look forward to his contributions to the firm as chief financial officer,” Chief Executive Officer Solomon said in the statement.

