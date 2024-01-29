(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said that Jim Esposito, co-head of global banking and markets, plans to leave the Wall Street giant after almost three decades.

After his departure, Esposito will become a senior director, Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a memo to employees seen by Bloomberg News. Esposito, 56, who joined Goldman in 1995, has been co-chair of the partnership committee since 2021 and previously served as global co-head of markets and global co-head of investment banking.

“No matter the role, Jim has dedicated himself to our business with a keen focus on serving our clients, promoting effective risk management and enhancing the culture of the firm,” Solomon said. “On a personal note, I am grateful for Jim’s counsel, friendship and sense of humor during our many years of collaboration. I look forward to benefiting from his wisdom as a senior director.”

Esposito’s plans were previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

