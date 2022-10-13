(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Olga Lewis, a managing director covering consumer and retail companies, is leaving the bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Lewis is slated to join Centerview Partners in the new year, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. A representative for Centerview couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Based in New York, Lewis joined Goldman Sachs in 2006 after a three-year stint at JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to her LinkedIn profile.

At Goldman Sachs, Lewis advised skincare care brand Tata Harper in its sale to Korean cosmetic company Amorepacific Corp. as well as shapewear brand Spanx on its majority stake sale to Blackstone Inc. She also worked on the luxury giant Kering SA’s acquisition of eye-wear brand Maui Jim.

Jennifer Davis, a senior Goldman Sachs dealmaker who led its retail investment banking group, also left the bank this year and joined buyout firm Bain Capital.

